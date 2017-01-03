Scout hurt in flying fox accident at national scout jamboree in Pine Valley, in Marlborough
A 13-year-old girl has been released from hospital in Marlborough, following an accident at the national scout jamboree. The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter airlifted her from the Pine Valley Outdoor Centre about 6.15pm, and took her to Wairau Hospital.
