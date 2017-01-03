Police arrest two at Whangarei Daktor...

Police arrest two at Whangarei Daktory cannabis club after neighbour speaks out

10 hrs ago

Police paid The Daktory in Whangarei a visit on Wednesday morning, where they arrested a 60-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. Whangarei area commander Inspector Al Symonds said police carried out a search warrant in relation to an alleged cannabis growing operation.

New Zealand

