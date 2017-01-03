Peter Dunne will contest 2017 election
United Future leader Peter Dunne has poured cold water on speculation he could retire from politics - confirming he plans to contest this year's election. Dunne today confirmed his intention to stand again in the Ohariu electorate in Wellington in this year's general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
