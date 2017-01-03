Peter Dunne will contest 2017 election

Peter Dunne will contest 2017 election

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

United Future leader Peter Dunne has poured cold water on speculation he could retire from politics - confirming he plans to contest this year's election. Dunne today confirmed his intention to stand again in the Ohariu electorate in Wellington in this year's general election.

New Zealand

