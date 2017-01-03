'Paralysed with fear': New Zealander recounts dramatic fatal US airport shooting
A New Zealand woman has told of being "paralysed with fear" during the Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people, and wounded eight others. Caroline Gaisford, 35, of Auckland's Meadowbank, arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport about 1pm on Friday and was checking in when she heard the first gunshot.
