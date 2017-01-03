Palmerston North welcomes new Rohingy...

Palmerston North welcomes new Rohingya refugees

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The Shafi family are newly arrived in Palmerston North. From left, Muhammad Adam Shafi, 4, Mohammad Shafi, Lailah Shafi and Habiba Shafi, 5. The Rohingya ethnic group are the newest community to start life afresh in Manawatu - two families were accepted into the area in the last refugee intake in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 4 hr Zemani 18
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 10 hr Darick 15
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 10 hr Darick 11
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... Mon Courtney 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Mon tracy 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Mon Georgis 9
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Sun Stoney 12
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC