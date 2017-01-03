Palmerston North welcomes new Rohingya refugees
The Shafi family are newly arrived in Palmerston North. From left, Muhammad Adam Shafi, 4, Mohammad Shafi, Lailah Shafi and Habiba Shafi, 5. The Rohingya ethnic group are the newest community to start life afresh in Manawatu - two families were accepted into the area in the last refugee intake in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|4 hr
|Zemani
|18
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|10 hr
|Darick
|15
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|10 hr
|Darick
|11
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|Mon
|Courtney
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|Mon
|tracy
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Mon
|Georgis
|9
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sun
|Stoney
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC