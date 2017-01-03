Palmerston North welcomes new Rohingya refugees

The Shafi family are newly arrived in Palmerston North. From left, Muhammad Adam Shafi, 4, Mohammad Shafi, Lailah Shafi and Habiba Shafi, 5. The Rohingya ethnic group are the newest community to start life afresh in Manawatu - two families were accepted into the area in the last refugee intake in December.

