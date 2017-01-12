Palmerston North police and Fire Serv...

Palmerston North police and Fire Service take up Palmy Rocks

Since the 2016 July school holidays, the distribution of hand-painted collectible Palmy Rocks around city parks for families to find, promoted by Heather Knox, has taken off, with the idea catching on around the country. Detective Constable Nick Parlane from Palmerston North police had enjoyed the opportunity the idea provided to get out with his own children in search of the rocks.

New Zealand

