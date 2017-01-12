Palmerston North police and Fire Service take up Palmy Rocks
Since the 2016 July school holidays, the distribution of hand-painted collectible Palmy Rocks around city parks for families to find, promoted by Heather Knox, has taken off, with the idea catching on around the country. Detective Constable Nick Parlane from Palmerston North police had enjoyed the opportunity the idea provided to get out with his own children in search of the rocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|11 hr
|Donald
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|17 hr
|Zic
|9
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|18 hr
|Zic
|13
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Yoga
|19
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Tariq
|10
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Wed
|Tariq
|11
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Tue
|Darick
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC