Otorohanga is New Zealand's 'luckiest' region for 2016

New Zealand's favourite 'Kiwiana town' has made it onto the map for another reason, after topping the table as New Zealand's 'luckiest' area for Lotto winning in 2016. With an estimated population of 9,141, Otorohanga was boosted into the top spot after a ticket sold in the small coastal town of Kawhia won $13.3 million with Powerball in July 2016.

