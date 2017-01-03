One dead after two-truck crash in Pal...

One dead after two-truck crash in Palmerston North

10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The crash came just hours after the official summer holiday road toll closed with 19 people killed between 4pm on Friday, December 23 and 6am on Wednesday, January 4. That's seven more than 2015's official toll of 319 - the highest number of deaths recorded on our roads since 2010, when 375 people died. "I heard a massive bang, louder then I had ever heard before, it was like thunder had just struck our property."

