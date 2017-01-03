Olivia and Oliver are New Zealand's most popular baby names for 2016
The most popular names for babies born in New Zealand in 2016 were Olivia and Oliver for a second year in a row. The Department of Internal Affairs released the official list of top 100 names for girls and boys born last year, on Friday.
