Olivia and Oliver are New Zealand's most popular baby names for 2016

9 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

The most popular names for babies born in New Zealand in 2016 were Olivia and Oliver for a second year in a row. The Department of Internal Affairs released the official list of top 100 names for girls and boys born last year, on Friday.

