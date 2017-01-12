Oh summer, where art thou? Wet weather expected for much of New Zealand
Fine spells will be dampened by rain that is on the way for most of the county this weekend. Photo / Duncan Brown Pack your jandals and a brolly as another front moves up the country bringing fine spells combined with rain and cloudy periods for most.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha...
|6 hr
|Lesleyandmike
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|7 hr
|Hank
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|11 hr
|Fekir
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|11 hr
|Fekir
|11
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|14 hr
|Jeffrey
|13
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|14 hr
|Jeffrey
|12
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|22 hr
|Dre
|21
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC