Offbeat New Zealand: Martins Bay, Fio...

Offbeat New Zealand: Martins Bay, Fiordland's lost metropolis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Martins Bay could have been one of New Zealand's main tourist centres - a major hub to rival Queenstown, or even Auckland. But things didn't quite go as planned, and chances are you've never heard of this deserted piece of paradise, located just north of Milford Sound in Fiordland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Palmerston North, New Z... 2 hr Deaney 1
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Thu Deaney 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Thu Deaney 13
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Thu Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Wed Lilly 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Wed Tim 11
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Wed Carrick 3
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC