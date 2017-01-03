North remains hottest in New Zealand

North remains hottest in New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Tom Hughes, 13, from Maunu was hanging upside down in the shaded area of the Town Basin playground yesterday, staying cool but enjoying the summer weather in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham Northland's reputation as the winterless North looks set to remain with the region the hottest in the country last year, for the fifth year running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 23 hr Courtney 17
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... 23 hr Courtney 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 23 hr Alex 14
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Mon tracy 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Mon Georgis 9
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Sun Stoney 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Jan 8 Ali 9
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC