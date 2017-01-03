North remains hottest in New Zealand
Tom Hughes, 13, from Maunu was hanging upside down in the shaded area of the Town Basin playground yesterday, staying cool but enjoying the summer weather in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham Northland's reputation as the winterless North looks set to remain with the region the hottest in the country last year, for the fifth year running.
