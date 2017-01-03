No matter which way you dress it, rac...

No matter which way you dress it, racism is neither smart nor casual

12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

OPINION: The Great War of Waiheke that marked the start of 2017 added a bizarre chapter to the history of racism in Aotearoa/New Zealand this week. In case you missed it, His Mateship Sir Peter "the Mad Butcher" Leitch told Lara Wharepapa-Bridger that the place her family had called home for generations was a "White Man's Island".

