New Zealand's Helena Bay named as wor...

New Zealand's Helena Bay named as world's best new hotel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealand's newest luxury destination, Helena Bay has been named as the best new hotel in the world by luxury global research group Luxury Travel Intelligence. The NZ$50 million-plus luxury lodge - opened for guests just two months ago on 1 November 2016 - and features three exclusive-use waterfront villas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 5 hr Dre 21
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 9 hr GreenThumb 10
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... 9 hr GreenThumb 9
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 9 hr Garry 17
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 10 hr Georgis 14
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 11 hr Josh 12
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 11 hr Josh 5
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC