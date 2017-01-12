New Zealand's Helena Bay named as world's best new hotel
New Zealand's newest luxury destination, Helena Bay has been named as the best new hotel in the world by luxury global research group Luxury Travel Intelligence. The NZ$50 million-plus luxury lodge - opened for guests just two months ago on 1 November 2016 - and features three exclusive-use waterfront villas.
