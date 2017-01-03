New Zealand's first Privacy Commissioner Sir Bruce Slane dies
"I am very sad to let you know of the passing of a great and compassionate New Zealander. Mentor, friend, trailblazer RIP Sir Bruce Slane," he posted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|5 hr
|Tash
|12
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Palmerston North, New Z...
|14 hr
|Deaney
|1
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Thu
|Deaney
|12
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Thu
|Deaney
|13
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Thu
|Lauren
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Wed
|Lilly
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|Wed
|Carrick
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC