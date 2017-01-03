New Zealand's first Privacy Commissio...

New Zealand's first Privacy Commissioner Sir Bruce Slane dies

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

"I am very sad to let you know of the passing of a great and compassionate New Zealander. Mentor, friend, trailblazer RIP Sir Bruce Slane," he posted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 5 hr Tash 12
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Palmerston North, New Z... 14 hr Deaney 1
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Thu Deaney 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Thu Deaney 13
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Thu Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Wed Lilly 7
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Wed Carrick 3
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC