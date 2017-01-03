New Zealand had its hottest ever recorded year in 2016, Niwa climate summary says
Annual temperatures were above average throughout the country, making the year 2016 the warmest since records began in 1909, Niwa's annual climate summary, released on Monday, said. Niwa pulls its temperature data from between 400 and 450 stations scattered around the country.
