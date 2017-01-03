New Zealand had its hottest ever reco...

New Zealand had its hottest ever recorded year in 2016, Niwa climate summary says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Annual temperatures were above average throughout the country, making the year 2016 the warmest since records began in 1909, Niwa's annual climate summary, released on Monday, said. Niwa pulls its temperature data from between 400 and 450 stations scattered around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 5 hr Hassin 15
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 12 hr Stoney 12
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 13 hr Howard Mark 8
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 23 hr Ali 9
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Sat Tash 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Jan 5 Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Jan 4 Carrick 3
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC