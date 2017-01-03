New Zealand foreign minister's office...

New Zealand foreign minister's office vandalized over UN Israel resolution

New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully's North Shore office in Auckland was vandalized with pro-Jewish graffiti, believed to be in response to New Zealand's co-sponsoring of an anti-settlement resolution at the United Nations. In recent years incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism have been common in New Zealand.

New Zealand

