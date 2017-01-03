New Zealand debates a hiking fee

New Zealand debates a hiking fee

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

NEW ZEALAND'S chief conservation officer, Lou Sanson, caused a stir in October by suggesting that it might be time to start charging tourists for using the country's wilderness trails. New Zealanders are keen fans of their national parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 3 hr Deaney 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 3 hr Deaney 13
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 5 hr Zach 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 5 hr Capeo 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 9 hr Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 23 hr Lilly 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Wed Erty 8
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC