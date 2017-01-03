Mother pleads not guilty to abducting daughter from hospital
Jaime Rowena Henry, 37, is one of three women charged with undertaking the abduction of the child - her daughter - from Palmerston North Hospital while the child was in the care of the Ministry of Social Development. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in front of a registrar in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.
