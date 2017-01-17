More houses feared destroyed by out-of-control Coromandel scrub fire

Fire crews believe they have lost a number of small houses and huts in bushland that was burned by a raging scrub fire in the Coromandel town of Whitianga overnight. The crews, including the rural brigade and three helicopters, were called to Comers Rd, Kaimarama, between Whitianga and Coroglen, at 5.18pm on Tuesday.

