Miss Universe New Zealand Tania Dawso...

Miss Universe New Zealand Tania Dawson thinks she has what it takes...

Miss Universe NZ Tania Dawson believes she will be a crowd favourite at the 66th Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines because she is part-Filipino. But the 23-year-old media teacher from Auckland also thinks she has what it takes to bring home the crown.

New Zealand

