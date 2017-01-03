Miss Universe New Zealand Tania Dawson thinks she has what it takes...
Miss Universe NZ Tania Dawson believes she will be a crowd favourite at the 66th Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines because she is part-Filipino. But the 23-year-old media teacher from Auckland also thinks she has what it takes to bring home the crown.
