Manuka is a sweet remedy

ABUZZ: Tasmanian Beekeepers Association president Lindsay Bourke says Tasmanian manuka honey is just as active as manuka honey from New Zealand. Picture: Hamish Geale Tasmanian Beekeepers Association president Lindsay Bourke says he is unsurprised by new research showing Australian manuka honey is just as medically powerful as manuka honey from New Zealand.

