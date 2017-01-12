Manawatu Mob boss Jeremiah Sua declin...

Manawatu Mob boss Jeremiah Sua declined parole on drug dealing charges

Jeremiah Christopher Sua was sentenced in the High Court in Palmerston North for meth dealing, and was recently declined parole. A high-ranking Mongrel Mob member will be cooling his heels in prison for at least another year, after being declined parole for serious drug offending.

