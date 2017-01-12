Manawatu Mob boss Jeremiah Sua declined parole on drug dealing charges
Jeremiah Christopher Sua was sentenced in the High Court in Palmerston North for meth dealing, and was recently declined parole. A high-ranking Mongrel Mob member will be cooling his heels in prison for at least another year, after being declined parole for serious drug offending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|Sat
|Jesse
|11
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Sat
|Jesse
|11
|Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha...
|Fri
|Lesleyandmike
|1
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Fri
|Dre
|21
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Thu
|Georgis
|13
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Jan 11
|Tariq
|10
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Jan 11
|Tariq
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC