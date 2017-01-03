Man missing in Lake Rotoiti, search suspended overnight
Disaster struck not long into a boat trip on a Rotorua lake - a man went into the water and searchers haven't yet been able to find him. The Lake Rotoiti search has been suspended for the night and will move to a recovery phase on Thursday morning.
