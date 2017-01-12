Man appears in court on charge of unlawfully taking farm bike
A Northland man who allegedly stole a farm bike from a repair shop then crashed it less than a kilometre away has made a brief appearance in court. Regan Coutts, of Whakapara, appeared in the Whangarei District Court yesterday on charges of assault, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle carelessly and driving without the appropriate drivers licence.
