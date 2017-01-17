Learning from the best in New Zealand...

Learning from the best in New Zealand aviation

16 hrs ago

Around 70 teens are training at the Walsh Memorial Flying School, at the Waharoa airfield near Matamata, during a two-week camp offering aviation training. While the camp is running, it is the busiest airfield in the southern hemisphere, surpassing both Auckland and Hamilton airports with a daily average of 1100 movements per day.

