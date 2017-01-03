LDS woman becomes the first New Zeala...

LDS woman becomes the first New Zealander to be crowned Miss Tourism International

Deseret News

Ariel Pearse, a returned LDS missionary from New Zealand, was crowned Miss Tourism International to kick off 2017 on New Year's Eve. An article from Mormon Newsroom Pacific highlights Pearse's platform of "modesty in attitude and dress" as being the attribute that set her apart.

