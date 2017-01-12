Kiwis 'Loving New Zealand's Beaches to Death'

New Zealanders are worried about the future of our beaches, with storm surges, degradation of sand dunes, coastline development, sand mining and climate change putting their survival at risk, a new national survey has found. The Coastal Restoration Trust's survey of 1775 people, conducted by Horizon Research, found that almost two-thirds of Kiwis believed beach erosion was worse than it was 20 years ago, and most were worried that some New Zealand beaches might vanish forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.