Is there such a thing as 'New Zealand...

Is there such a thing as 'New Zealand' architecture?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Wanaka House by Lovell and O'Connell, one of the winners in the 2016 New Zealand Architecture Awards. Photo / Patrick Reynolds Timber exterior wall cladding, internal and external stair cases which appear to float, interior walls lined in plywood displaying intricate and interesting grains, buildings placed on landscapes planted in native shrubs, bush and trees -- these are some of the prominent features of New Zealand's best residential architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 7 hr Deaney 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 7 hr Deaney 13
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 8 hr Zach 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 8 hr Capeo 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 13 hr Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Wed Lilly 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Wed Erty 8
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC