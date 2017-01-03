Is Dunedin the new property hot-spot?
As the country's property prices finally flatten off, Dunedin is bucking the trend with people buying up the city's houses in their droves, QV figures show. The property valuation company today released its House Price Index for December, revealing a 1.3 per cent increase in the nation's property stock over the past three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|17 hr
|Courtney
|17
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|17 hr
|Courtney
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|18 hr
|Alex
|14
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|20 hr
|tracy
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Mon
|Georgis
|9
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sun
|Stoney
|12
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Jan 8
|Ali
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC