'I want to break the teen dad stigma': Kiwi Noa Woolloff leads the way for young parents
New Zealand's most famous teen dad is helping other young parents find their feet by raising cash to send them on leadership courses. Noa Woolloff, 18, hit the headlines a year ago after being made head boy at his high school following the birth of his daughter Kyla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|16 hr
|Tim
|14
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Sat
|Tash
|12
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Palmerston North, New Z...
|Fri
|Deaney
|1
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Thu
|Deaney
|12
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Jan 5
|Lauren
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Jan 4
|Lilly
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|Jan 4
|Carrick
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC