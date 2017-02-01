Hawke's Bay drug bust leads to 20 arr...

Hawke's Bay drug bust leads to 20 arrests

Tuesday

Twenty people have been arrested as a result of a five-month police operation in Hawke's Bay aimed at preventing the supply of methamphetamine and cannabis. Over the past two days, 11 search warrants have been executed at various addresses throughout Napier and Hastings as part of Operation Kevlar.

New Zealand

