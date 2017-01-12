Hawera woman takes top spot in Royal New Zealand Navy training
A Taranaki woman has taken out top honours as she trains to become an officer in the Royal New Zealand Navy. Ordinary Stores Accountant Anita Berry, of Hawera has finished first in the class for parade training.
