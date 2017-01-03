Hail and 'decent gusts' for Christchurch
In the middle of New Zealand's summer, hail could whiten the ground in Christchurch this afternoon as a cold snap moves up the island. Enough hail to blanket the ground is expected in the late afternoon, and Cantabrians with vegetable gardens are warned to cover them or expect damage from hailstones up to 1.5cm.
