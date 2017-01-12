Gang fight disrupts funeral in Whakatane
A funeral turned ugly when a fight involving weapons broke out between Mongrel Mob members and Black Power rivals in the Bay of Plenty. Police said the fight happened during a funeral motorcade of up to 15 cars for a Mongrel Mob member who died in Kawerau on Friday, on the way to the funeral home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha...
|12 hr
|Lesleyandmike
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|13 hr
|Hank
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|17 hr
|Fekir
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|17 hr
|Fekir
|11
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|20 hr
|Jeffrey
|13
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|20 hr
|Jeffrey
|12
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Fri
|Dre
|21
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC