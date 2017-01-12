First post-earthquake train runs from...

First post-earthquake train runs from Blenheim

15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The first freight train to leave the Blenheim Freight Hub heading south has successfully completed its journey to Lake Grassmere this morning, opening the way for commercial goods to run again on this section of the South Island's Main North Line following November's 7.8 earthquake. Freight from Dominion Saltworks at Lake Grassmere was then carried on the first stage of its journey to the North Island, arriving in Blenheim just after noon.

