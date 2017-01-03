Exploring links between seismic vesse...

Exploring links between seismic vessels and New Zealand's marine mammals

It's time to look at the impact of seismic surveying on New Zealand's marine mammals, according to experts. New Zealand is a globally significant whale hotspot, with nearly half of the world's whales, dolphins, and porpoises found in the country's waters.

New Zealand

