Engineer confirms that Lower Hutt's Queensgate Mall is safe after recent earthquakes
A section of the Queensgate Mall is being demolished but four engineers reports have found no problems with the rest of the mall. The northeast section of the Lower Hutt mall, including the Events Cinema, is currently being demolished after suffering damage in the November 14 Kaikoura earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha...
|Jan 13
|Lesleyandmike
|1
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Dec 24
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec '16
|John
|4,205
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC