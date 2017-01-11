Drag Racing C6 Corvette Catches on Fire in New Zealand
A red C6 Corvette turned out to be really red hot Saturday during the first round of racing at the Motueka Dragway in New Zealand. Local driver Ross Hurley was headed back to the pit area after competing in the opening race when his Corvette suddenly caught fire under the hood.
