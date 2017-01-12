Cowboy attempts to rustle-up anti-rod...

Cowboy attempts to rustle-up anti-rodeo protestors

Cowboy attempts to rustle-up anti-rodeo protestors today at Mid-Northen Rodeo Press Release: Direct Animal Action Date: 14 January 2016 This afternoon, animal rights group Direct Animal Action challenged the Mid Northern rodeo at Whangarei. A rodeo cowboy on horseback attempted to 'rustle-up' the protesters using his horse.

