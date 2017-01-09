Commonwealth Ombudsman slams governme...

Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The number of people deported from Australia because of serious criminal convictions has increased more than tenfold since 2014, with a huge spike in the number of New Zealanders being sent home - one of two scathing ombudsman's reports on Monday on practices by Australian immigration authorities. A spokeswoman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the government made no apologies for strengthening deportation laws "to further protect the Australian community".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 3 hr Hassin 15
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 11 hr Stoney 12
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 12 hr Howard Mark 8
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 21 hr Ali 9
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Sat Tash 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Jan 5 Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Jan 4 Carrick 3
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,231 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC