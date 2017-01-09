Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations

The number of people deported from Australia because of serious criminal convictions has increased more than tenfold since 2014, with a huge spike in the number of New Zealanders being sent home - one of two scathing ombudsman's reports on Monday on practices by Australian immigration authorities. A spokeswoman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the government made no apologies for strengthening deportation laws "to further protect the Australian community".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.