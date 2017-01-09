Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The number of people deported from Australia because of serious criminal convictions has increased more than tenfold since 2014, with a huge spike in the number of New Zealanders being sent home - one of two scathing ombudsman's reports on Monday on practices by Australian immigration authorities. A spokeswoman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the government made no apologies for strengthening deportation laws "to further protect the Australian community".
