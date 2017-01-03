.com | New Zealand visa requirements ...

.com | New Zealand visa requirements 101: What Saffas and Kiwis need to know

New travel regulations for both South African and New Zealand travellers have changed quite a bit over the festive season, as both countries' citizens now need visas to enter the respective destinations. This after New Zealand announced in October this year that South African visitors to New Zealand will require a visitor visas from 21 November 2016.

