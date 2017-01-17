Cantabrians told to brace for power o...

Cantabrians told to brace for power outages as 'weather bomb' hits

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nelson Mail

Those in the South Islands and lower-North Island are being told to brace for severe weather as a bomb low prepares to touch down. At 4am, the fire service said it had not received any weather-related callouts overnight, but the worst of the storm was expected to whip the South Island and lower-North Island with heavy rain and gale-force winds on Wednesday, through to Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha... Jan 13 Lesleyandmike 1
News Teens in police pursuit in Far North Jan 3 Mom 1
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Dec 24 Dick USA 1
News Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16) Dec 21 Solarman 4
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Dec '16 John 4,205
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC