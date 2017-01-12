Cannabis user lays complaint against ...

Cannabis user lays complaint against police for being denied food, water during arrest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A cannabis user has filed a complaint against police for what he claims was inhumane treatment following a recent arrest. Whangarei man Nathan Tucker said he spent six hours in police cells and was denied food, water, and medicine during that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... 14 hr Jesse 11
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 14 hr Jesse 12
News Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha... Fri Lesleyandmike 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Fri Hank 6
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Fri Jeffrey 13
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Fri Jeffrey 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Fri Dre 21
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC