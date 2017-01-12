Cannabis user lays complaint against police for being denied food, water during arrest
A cannabis user has filed a complaint against police for what he claims was inhumane treatment following a recent arrest. Whangarei man Nathan Tucker said he spent six hours in police cells and was denied food, water, and medicine during that time.
