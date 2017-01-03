Bus fire at Greenlane closes part of ...

Bus fire at Greenlane closes part of southern motorway

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Two lanes of the southbound lane of the Auckland motorway has been closed after a bus caught fire under the Greenlane interchange. Jarron Phillips from the Fire Service said all passengers had got off the bus safely and there were no reports of injuries.

New Zealand

