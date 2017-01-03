Bus fire at Greenlane closes part of southern motorway
Two lanes of the southbound lane of the Auckland motorway has been closed after a bus caught fire under the Greenlane interchange. Jarron Phillips from the Fire Service said all passengers had got off the bus safely and there were no reports of injuries.
