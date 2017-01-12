Bus carrying up to 15 people believed...

Bus carrying up to 15 people believed to be 'in the water'...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A bus carrying up to 15 people is believed to be "in the water" after crashing in the Tongariro Forest Park this morning. A St John Ambulance spokesman told the New Zealand Herald just before 9am that it was not yet known if people were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... 18 hr Jesse 11
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 18 hr Jesse 12
News Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha... Fri Lesleyandmike 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Fri Hank 6
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Fri Jeffrey 13
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Fri Jeffrey 12
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Fri Dre 21
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC