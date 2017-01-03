Buckingham Schenk adds to New Zealand line-up
UK wine supplier Buckingham Schenk is unveiling a new brand from New Zealand producer Rod McDonald Wines at its first New Zealand Winegrowers tasting later this month. The new 'Mister' brand from Rod McDonald Wine comprises six wines - a Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, RosA© and Syrah - from Hawkes Bay which the company claims to be "left of centre" and "modern to the core".
