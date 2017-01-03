Buckingham Schenk adds to New Zealand...

Buckingham Schenk adds to New Zealand line-up

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

UK wine supplier Buckingham Schenk is unveiling a new brand from New Zealand producer Rod McDonald Wines at its first New Zealand Winegrowers tasting later this month. The new 'Mister' brand from Rod McDonald Wine comprises six wines - a Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, RosA© and Syrah - from Hawkes Bay which the company claims to be "left of centre" and "modern to the core".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 3 hr Lauren 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 17 hr Lilly 7
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 17 hr Lilly 11
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 17 hr Lilly 12
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 17 hr Tim 11
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 19 hr Carrick 3
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Wed Erty 8
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC