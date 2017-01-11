British Queen awards Slovak honorary ...

British Queen awards Slovak honorary consul in New Zealand

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Auckland-based Peter Kiely received the New Zealand Order of Merit within the annual tradition of awarding outstanding personalities in New Zealand - which is a part of the Commonwealth. British Queen Elizabeth II bestows them on New Year, but the number is restricted to a maximum of 24 living recipients from the Commonwealth realms.

