British Queen awards Slovak honorary consul in New Zealand
Auckland-based Peter Kiely received the New Zealand Order of Merit within the annual tradition of awarding outstanding personalities in New Zealand - which is a part of the Commonwealth. British Queen Elizabeth II bestows them on New Year, but the number is restricted to a maximum of 24 living recipients from the Commonwealth realms.
