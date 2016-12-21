Bauer targeting second New Zealand na...

Bauer targeting second New Zealand national title in first race for Quick-Step Floors

An ambitious Jack Bauer is aiming to start his Quick-Step Floors career in the best manner possible with a second New Zealand road title to add to his 2010 victory. The 31-year-old moved to the Belgian WorldTour team after five seasons with the Cannondale-Drapac set up and is motivated for the new challenge as he explained.

