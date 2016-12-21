Bauer targeting second New Zealand national title in first race for Quick-Step Floors
An ambitious Jack Bauer is aiming to start his Quick-Step Floors career in the best manner possible with a second New Zealand road title to add to his 2010 victory. The 31-year-old moved to the Belgian WorldTour team after five seasons with the Cannondale-Drapac set up and is motivated for the new challenge as he explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Sun
|Joshua
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Sun
|Joshua
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|Sun
|Ridley
|2
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sat
|Jackson
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Sat
|Dave
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Sat
|Andre
|3
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Dec 30
|Dilan
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC