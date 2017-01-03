Aldous Harding to tour New Zealand with full band
Fans of Aldous Harding will have a chance to catch the Kiwi expat folk musician live as she tours the country. Harding, a former Lyttelton resident, will play four shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in February ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|4 hr
|Hassan
|11
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|4 hr
|Hassan
|10
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|9 hr
|Courtney
|17
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|9 hr
|Courtney
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|9 hr
|Alex
|14
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|12 hr
|tracy
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|18 hr
|Georgis
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC