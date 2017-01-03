Aldous Harding to tour New Zealand wi...

Aldous Harding to tour New Zealand with full band

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Fans of Aldous Harding will have a chance to catch the Kiwi expat folk musician live as she tours the country. Harding, a former Lyttelton resident, will play four shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in February ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 4 hr Hassan 11
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 4 hr Hassan 10
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 9 hr Courtney 17
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au... 9 hr Courtney 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 9 hr Alex 14
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 12 hr tracy 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 18 hr Georgis 9
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC